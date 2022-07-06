AE Global Opens AE Global Boston Office, Continues to Invest in Cannabis Packaging Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Leading CPG packaging company expands cannabis division to scale support in MA, NJ, PA, NY, RI, ME and CT

MIAMI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global (AEG), a custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Miami, today announced the launch of a New England office, called AE Global North, to better serve the rapidly growing northeast cannabis markets.

AE Global (PRNewswire)

AE Global Continues to Invest in Cannabis Packaging Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

With the Massachusetts cannabis market growing to a $1.4 billion-a-year business, New Jersey adult-use sales coming online, and New York adult-use sales looming, the new office is poised to best serve the region with full graphic and structural packaging design capabilities for emerging brands and established operators alike. The additional structural and design capabilities in Massachusetts provide AEG customers with real-time creative support.

"The new AE Global North office puts us at the center of America's most exciting new cannabis markets," said President of AE Global North, Chris Zura. "Given the surge of consumer demand and supply chain constraints the region is experiencing, we will be well-positioned to serve East coast operators seeking innovative packaging and supply chain solutions." The new office is located at 127 Main Street, Unit 11, Boston, MA 02129.

About AE Global:

AE Global (AEG) is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider servicing the Cannabis & Hemp, Natural Products, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical and Wine & Spirits industries. AEG's innovation lab develops custom packaging products, including EZ-Lock™ and Amplify™, and CuraLeaf's Select Squeeze bottle. With sustainability as a core value, AEG launched Ocean Recovery Group, a joint venture with 4G Recycling, which collects, cleans and recycles ocean-bound plastics.

Business Contact:

AE Global

info@aegpkg.com

Media Contact:

Alice Moon

Trailblaze

AEG@Trailblaze.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AE Global