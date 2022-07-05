Tredence Inc. Recognized as 2022 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc. today announced it has been named 2022 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Finalist. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Tredence is delighted to have been awarded 2022 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Finalist from over 3,900 global nominations. This recognition demonstrates our enduring relationship with Microsoft, passion for excellence and commitment to modernizing our client's businesses with great Data & AI solutions," said Hari Natarajan, EVP & Chief Alliance Officer, Tredence. "As a Microsoft Gold partner, Tredence focuses on last-mile adoption of analytics to help enterprises accelerate their migration to the cloud while reducing costs and maintaining business agility."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Tredence was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the US.

This year, awards were presented in a variety of categories. Tredence has been named '2022 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Award Finalist'. The company was recognized for providing outstanding work in the Analytics-Labor Planning (Workforce Forecast) category for one of the world's leading water treatment technologies and services providers. The company devised and deployed an Azure-based Data & AI solution to optimize labor planning at their DCs, for daily operations in inbound and outbound logistics. Leveraging Tredence's analytics and forecasting expertise and the power of Microsoft's visualization platform, the customer, could forecast and disseminate the insights to required stakeholders. The solution provided transformational benefits with 90% accuracy for 70% coverage at the day-DC level.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Headquartered in San Jose, the company embraces a vertical-first approach and an outcome-driven mindset to help clients win and accelerate value realization from their analytics investments. Tredence is a Great Place to Work-Certified and as a 'Leader' in the Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Services. Tredence is 1,700-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel and industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit https://tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

