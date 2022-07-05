California Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive In Partnership with Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Elementary and Middle School Students

GLENDALE, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has launched a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club.

California Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

Through July 30th, California Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off a school backpack to any branch location in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies for distribution to students in need through the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in time for the fall school year.

"We're asking our community to join with us in helping every student start the school year ready to learn and thrive. Many families in our community are challenged to provide new back-to-school backpacks, and together we can make a difference in a child's life and academic success," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Every backpack brought to one of our branches will be filled with school supplies and given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed."

More information about California Credit Union's School Backpack Drive in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club can be found here.

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club serves families in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

