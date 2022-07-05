Automation Anywhere Ranked #1 for Public Cloud RPA Market Share by Leading Analyst Firm

Report ranks Automation Anywhere No. 1 in worldwide cloud automation market share for a second consecutive year

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , Inc. a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced today that it has been ranked #1 for 2021 market share in Public Cloud RPA.

The ranking comes from the global research firm IDC , which released its market share report for Cloud RPA entitled, "Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Shares, 2021: Accelerating Growth Despite Consolidation, June 2022". For the second consecutive year, Automation Anywhere took the number one spot, with a 46% market share.[1] IDC's research confirms that the ever-evolving workplace requires an agile, scalable, cloud-first platform to consistently meet customer needs.

Automation 360 , the company's unified, cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise automation platform, transforms the employee and user experience with seamless, continuous, and quarterly updates which can be deployed instantly. With continuous updates, organizations can move at the pace of business to accelerate their automation initiatives and instantly switch on any new features – or decide to postpone them to a later date.

"IDC's latest market share report is confirmation that customers are choosing our cloud-native automation platform to deliver the agility and flexibility that will sustain business performance," said Mike Micucci, Chief Operating Officer at Automation Anywhere. "Cloud powers the future – and business leaders need to accelerate and scale automation to help counter the impact of recent global events, such as staffing shortages and supply chain issues."

"Trends in 2021 were in favor of cloud adoption, and we anticipate that trend to continue over the coming years, regardless of whether organizations choose to use RPA as a cloud service or buy software and implement it on public cloud infrastructure," said Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Research and Advisory Service at IDC. "There is no doubt that more businesses around the globe are utilizing cloud automation, and this trend is only expected to get stronger."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

[1] IDC, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Shares, 2021: Accelerating Growth Despite Consolidation, Doc #US48015722, June 2022

