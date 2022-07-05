Abrigo Welcomes New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation and Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leader of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, announced that Ravi Nemalikanti has joined as its new Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO of Abrigo, Ravi Nemalikanti will lead the company's technology strategy and determine its product and development priorities, leveraging his robust experience and thought leadership to drive innovation and increase Abrigo's competitive advantage.

Nemalikanti has most recently been the CTO of Digital Banking at NCR Corporation, where he led the organization's digital-first banking technology roadmap. Nemalikanti helped accelerate NCR's cloud modernization and transformation journey and build out its API-based capabilities and data- driven offerings. Before that, he spent 14 years at Thomson Reuters in various leadership roles within Tax & Accounting, Global Trade, and Risk Management. Nemalikanti began his career as a programmer, making him a triple threat of hands-on experience, strategy, and leadership. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Andhra University in Andhra Pradesh, India, and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

"Ravi is an amazing combination of leader, strategist, role model, and culture fit. I am excited for him to join our team and help lead our transformative growth plans in this next chapter," said Wayne Roberts, CEO at Abrigo. "I look forward to all that we will accomplish under his leadership. We've had great success to date, and I am inspired by what lies ahead for Abrigo."

"I am very excited to join Abrigo at such a transformative time in the industry," Nemalikanti said. "It is a rare privilege to be in a position to serve over 2,300 financial institutions in the U.S. I look forward to working with Wayne and the rest of the Abrigo team in taking our solutions and product-reach to the next level."

About Abrigo

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Abrigo has secured strategic growth investments from funds managed by Accel- KKR and Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG).

Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

