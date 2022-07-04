Russel Metals 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Company's results for the 2022 second quarter will be issued by press release on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.

The dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Thursday, August 25, 2022. You will be required to enter pass code 673428# in order to access the call.

