Consuelo Mack WealthTrack Prepares Individuals for an Era of Heightened Market Volatility, Inflation, and Higher Interest Rates in New Season

Season 19 premieres nationwide on public television beginning July 1 with economist and strategist David Rosenberg who warns of an "imminent recession."

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is changing. Decades of declining interest rates, moderating inflation and historically stable geopolitical and financial relationships are being reversed. Interest rates are rising, prices are increasing, global trade is fracturing amid geopolitical unrest. The financial impact of this heightened market volatility on individuals and businesses is profound. Consuelo Mack WealthTrack tackles these challenges with help from a roster of best-in-class guests in Season 19, premiering nationwide on public television beginning Friday, July 1 (check local listings) .

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

The season opens with an interview with influential and prescient economist and strategist David Rosenberg who is warning of imminent recession and an extended bear market. He will provide viewers with strategies to weather the turbulence. Future episodes include an interview with top global value investor Sarah Ketterer about her assessment of the global financial outlook and what she calls "outstanding" investment opportunities being created by declining markets; and an interview with award-winning financial planner Mark Cortazzo who will share his advice to clients on adjusting retirement plans to avoid lasting damage.

"Most individuals have never experienced the challenges of rising inflation and interest rates," says Mack. "These conditions require a different approach to investing and retirement planning. We have lined up a stellar stable of experts to help viewers navigate through this challenging period and continue to build their financial security."

Launched in 2005, Consuelo Mack WealthTrack remains one of the only programs on television devoted to long-term diversified investing. An award-winning business journalist, Mack handpicks each guest based on their long-term track records, professional reputation and integrity to provide the best information about investing, personal finance and retirement planning amidst economic, market and political changes. USA Today praised Mack's interview style as "quietly intelligent, thoughtful and aimed at a well-informed audience."

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is also seen on the WORLD channel, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack's website (http://wealthtrack.com) features full episode streams, exclusive video interviews and episode outtakes featuring special topics and analyses of guests' investments. The site also features podcasts with next generation "Financial Thought Leaders" and "Great Investors," special research reports on economics, markets and strategy, Mack's "Action Point," guests' "One Investment" picks, transcripts and more.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is a production of MackTrack Inc. and a presentation of The WNET Group. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television. Consuelo Mack is executive producer and managing editor. For The WNET Group: Diane Masciale is vice president and general manager, WLIW21.

Funding is provided by ClearBridge Investments, Royce Investment Partners , First Eagle Investments, Matthews Asia , Strategas Asset Management, and Women Investing in Security and Education.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

