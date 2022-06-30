LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Flower, Los Angeles' largest owned and operated cannabis retailer, and THC Design, one of California's premier legacy cannabis brands, are launching a co-branded product collaboration featuring THC Design's timeless favorite, Crescendo, exclusively at all Sweet Flower stores on Saturday, July 2, with exclusive customer activations throughout the weekend.

Sweet Flower Collaborates with THC Design on an Exclusive New Product Launch

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Sweet Flower, one of our favorite retail partners in the state, because at every location they offer customers an elevated buying experience that's led by intelligent, educated sales associates who know about cannabis and how to cater to the needs of the individual consumer. One of the biggest challenges the cannabis industry faces right now is educating the average shopper so that they can make informed decisions and know what they are buying and why, and Sweet Flower has been a strong ally for us from the beginning." - Jairia Pass, Co-Founder and Head of Sales, THC Design.

Crescendo is the most well known cultivar from THC Design. The sativa dominant hybrid features a unique phenotype, and is a cross of Chem Dawg, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies. Crescendo has a mellow, smooth, and earthy flavor, known for delivering cerebral, non-sedating and uplifting effects suitable for any time of day.

This exclusive partnership builds on Sweet Flower's deep understanding of the modern cannabis consumer and further establishes Sweet Flower as the most trusted cannabis retail chain in Southern California. "We intentionally chose THC Design as our partner in launching another Sweet Flower exclusive collaboration. We believe modern cannabis retail is local, based in community and is a partnership between brands and retailers. We chose Crescendo as our co-branded cultivar as it reflects the standards Sweet Flower and THC Design hold to: high quality, conscious and expert cultivation, and best-in-class brand standards."- Michelle Mendoza, VP of Innovation at Sweet Flower.

This launch marks another major exclusive product launch for Sweet Flower, includingCANN x Sweet Flower x Tove Lo's Passion Peach Mate, Seth Rogen's House Plant exclusive retail launch, Chelsea Handler's Evolution Kit and Ball Family Farms co-branded pre-rolls, along with major media brands, including Lionsgate, HBOMax, NBCU, Beats by Dre, among others, adding to Sweet Flower's established portfolio of best-in-class industry collaborations.

About Sweet Flower

Sweet Flower is Los Angeles' largest owned and operated cannabis retailer, owning and operating multiple locations throughout greater Los Angeles, including West Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Studio City, Culver City, Westwood and Pasadena, with new store openings to come in 2023 throughout California. Learn more about Sweet Flower at sweetflower.com | @sweet.flower.shops

SOURCE Sweet Flower