Lytx DVIR Service Launched to Help Improve Safety Programs and Increase Fleet Efficiency

Customers can now get best-in-class video safety and robust DVIR service conveniently through one leading global provider

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., a global leader in video telematics solutions, has released a new Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR) service for fleets wanting to improve safety and productivity. DVIR solutions are an important component for any maintenance program and can identify existing (and potential) issues with a vehicle. Required documentation for commercial vehicles is also needed to meet government DVIR mandates. For vehicles that do not fall under the mandate, this service can be bundled with one of Lytx's fleet or safety solutions, allowing customers to benefit from DVIR functionality across their mixed fleets.

Lytx DVIR Service Launched (PRNewswire)

About DVIR

DVIR is required documentation that verifies commercial vehicles are safely maintained and compliant with U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. Drivers must regularly inspect their vehicles before and after taking them out on the road by checking essential vehicle components and systems to ensure each vehicle is being maintained and operated safely. Non-compliance can result in large fines, as well as loss of licenses and certifications.

Simplified Workflow

To help address the growing needs of fleets wanting to combine effective tools with a streamlined approach, Lytx DVIR Service is the next offering that joins Lytx's all-in-one suite of customizable fleet management solutions. Using the Lytx Driver App, drivers can conveniently log DVIRs electronically via pre-populated checklists and upload photos and videos to enhance their reports.

The provided information can then be shared with mechanics to highlight vehicle malfunctions and used to increase visibility for fleet managers, who can customize vehicle and trailer checklists within their Lytx Account. In addition to having the ability to closely track specific areas of concern, fleet managers can quickly review and resolve DVIRs within their account dashboard.

Improved Safety and Efficiency

A well-maintained vehicle means safer roadways and less potential harm to drivers from accidents caused by mechanical failure. In addition to improving safety programs, fleet managers adding Lytx DVIR Service can also take advantage of numerous cost savings, such as increased vehicle uptime and less time getting costly repairs. A safe and healthy fleet can also help managers avoid expensive claims costs, maintenance fees, and fines that occur if their vehicles are not safely maintained and DOT compliant.

Today's drivers and fleet managers face unprecedented challenges in their daily work, including increased roadway risks, rising fuel prices, and supply chain issues. Maintaining a safe and efficient vehicle has become more vital than ever. Lytx DVIR Service can help fleet managers proactively identify and address issues with their vehicles to maximize the efficiency and dependability of their fleet, as well as ensure the safety of their drivers.

Availability

Lytx DVIR Service is available now to all existing customers through month-to-month plans based on the number of vehicles, with each vehicle being able to support multiple drivers. Unlike many other providers of all-in-one fleet management solutions, Lytx does not require customers to purchase ELD service in order to add DVIR. Customers who already own (or choose to add) one of Lytx's proven solutions can conveniently add DVIR to instantly take advantage of these new tools.

New customers interested in learning more about DVIR and other Lytx products and services can obtain additional information here .

For further details on Lytx DVIR Service, please visit the official product page here .

About Lytx

Lytx is the global leader in fleet management services. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

CorpComm@lytx.com

Lytx Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lytx, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lytx) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lytx, Inc.