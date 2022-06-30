BBTV To Provide Abortion Travel Coverage for US Employees and Encourages International Business Community to Take Action

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that the Company will cover abortion travel costs for U.S. employees.

On Friday, The U.S Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman's constitutional right to abortion for nearly five decades. The decision by the court now leaves policy in regards to abortion up to individual states and is expected to lead to a ban on abortion in a number of states. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 52 percent of women of childbearing age in the U.S will now live in states where their right to abortion is at risk1.

With more than 7.8 million Americans, or 6.2% of the US private sector workforce employed by foreign-based organizations2, corporate policies by international companies can have a significant positive impact for Americans.

"The health and wellbeing of all our employees is our number one priority, and access to safe abortion care is inalienable when it comes to our values and policies at BBTV," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "These values are borderless and without bias, as we do our best to support all of our employees with equality and equity at the forefront of our thinking."

The international business community plays an important role. Enabling safe and accessible abortions is one of the ways they can leverage their policies for employees who need the procedure, but are limited by the laws of their state.

Adds Ms. Rafati, "It is imperative for international organizations that have a presence in the U.S, especially those that operate in countries with strong reproductive rights, to take action and support their female employees by providing them with access to safe and legal abortion care. We have a responsibility to leverage our businesses as platforms for positive change."

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

