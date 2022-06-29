FTX and SALT Announce 2023 Crypto Bahamas Conference

The leading crypto event will bring together leading investors and builders in the blockchain, digital assets, and web3 space

NEW YORK and NASSAU, Bahamas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and global presenting partner of SALT, today announced the 2023 Crypto Bahamas Conference will take place April 18-21, 2023 at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas. This is the second annual Crypto Bahamas Conference in partnership with SALT, a premier thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing.

FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX International) (PRNewswire)

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, commented "We're excited to welcome the crypto community back to the Bahamas in 2023. Our inaugural Crypto Bahamas conference was a huge success and brought some of the biggest innovators in the industry to the island to collaborate on the continued collaboration between TradFi, crypto and DeFi. Everyone at FTX is eager to unveil our plans as we go bigger and better for the Crypto Bahamas Conference in 2023."

The 2023 Crypto Bahamas Conference will take over the entire Baha Mar Resort, opening the event to more attendees and speakers. The invitation-only event will feature collaboration and networking among leading investors and builders in the digital assets industry.

"We are excited to build on the success of the inaugural Crypto Bahamas and grow the premier institutional digital assets event in the world," said Anthony Scaramucci, chairman of SALT. "FTX is a transformative company and we look forward to continue working with them to foster innovation in web3."

FTX and SALT debuted Crypto Bahamas in April 2022. The conference welcomed over 2,000 attendees to Nassau and featured speakers including the Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip "Brave" Davis, former President Bill Clinton, former Prime Minister of the UK Tony Blair, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and a plethora of the leading crypto-native voices from all aspects of the web3 world.

"Partnering with SALT to present Crypto Bahamas earlier this year was extremely successful," commented Ryan Salame, Co-CEO of FTX Digital Asset Markets. "We're really looking forward to bringing it back next April with high-quality and in-depth discussions for an even bigger crowd. This is going to be the crypto event of the year, and no one in the digital asset industry should miss it."

To learn more about the event, visit cryptobahamas.com

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. Founded in 2009, SALT's flagship events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. SALT Talks is a digital media series featuring conversations with leading entrepreneurs.

To learn more about SALT, please visit salt.org .

About FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.

To learn more about FTX, please visit ftx.com .

FTX is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

Media Contacts

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications, on behalf of FTX

646.859.5951

ftx@mgroupsc.com

Prosek Partners, on behalf of SALT

pro-salt@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FTX