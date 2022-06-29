BluprintX acquires IO Integration to create new breed of global digital technology consultancy helping customers grow

End-to-end solutions will drive growth through digital collaboration and digital customer engagement

LIVERPOOL, England, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective 27th June 2022, IO Integration – the global leader in creative operations technology – becomes part of the BluprintX family. The combined capabilities of the Adobe partner companies provide access to an end-to-end solution for digital collaboration and digital customer engagement, while creating one of the world's largest independent consultancies in this space.

Driven by customer demand for end-to-end solutions over siloed technology platforms, the acquisition brings together two existing power houses to address this evolving market need. As the company's third acquisition in seven months, it increases the company's headcount to 115 and integrates adjacent products and services for Marketing & Creative Operations Cloud platforms into its existing digital customer engagement capabilities, which currently work primarily with Adobe Experience Cloud and Salesforce.

Strengthening geographical reach, the addition of IO Integration bolsters BluprintX's existing EMEA and APAC locations, while greatly enhancing its current presence in North America. This enhanced US foundation will be used to expand the group's offerings in digital collaboration and delivery across all regions. It will also build more digital customer engagement capacity and capability whilst providing a foundation for the newly formed Product Development practice.

Lee Hackett, BluprintX Global Group CEO, explains: "Our strategy is focused on accelerating growth, increasing scale, and expanding capabilities – in line with what our customers need. Our customers and partners tell us that there is a need to move faster in their digital transition to compete in new and existing markets. They need consultancies who think about the wider business landscape not simply point tech solutions.

"Operating in a similar space with complementary technology and services, IO Integration are a strategic fit commercially and operationally – but just as important to us, culturally. They have great people with exceptional talent, who share our ethos of delivering the best client experiences and outcomes."

With BluprintX recognised as Adobe ANZ Partner of the year for three years running, the IO Integration acquisition bolsters BluprintX's global Adobe capabilities and provides access to specialist consultants with more than 90 certifications.

Mike Holt, CEO, IO Integration, co-founded the business in 2001. Commenting on the acquisition, he said: "Our focus has always been on the right technology, implemented by the best people, for the success of the customer base. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, and the competition for attracting and retaining talent becomes increasingly fierce, we felt that joining forces with BluprintX would ensure continued success. Our complementary offerings, shared goals and combined geographical reach make us stronger together, promising a very bright future."

View original content:

SOURCE BluprintX