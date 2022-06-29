AION Labs, In Continued Partnership with BioMed X, Launches Fourth Global Call for Application: Prediction of Clinical Trial Outcome in Cancer Patient Populations

AION Labs, Israel-based alliance of AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Teva, Israel Biotech Fund and Amazon Web Services (AWS), seeks global research talent for new startup focused on: "Prediction of Clinical Trial Outcome in Biomarker-Stratified Cancer Patient Populations"



REHOVOT, Israel and HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AION Labs, a first-of-its-kind innovation lab spearheading the adoption of AI technologies and computational science to solve therapeutic challenges, and German independent research institute BioMed X, announced today the launch of the fourth global call for application to identify biomedical scientists and inventors to form a new startup at AION Labs' headquarters in Rehovot, Israel.

The chosen AION Labs startup team will be sponsored by AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer and Teva Pharmaceuticals, with close support from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the Israeli Government through the Israel Innovation Authority.

AION Labs' fourth startup will focus on the development of an AI platform that optimizes the patient population for clinical phase III studies by identifying biomarkers within existing single arm early phase I/II data, and considers the standard of care to maximize the likelihood of success. The goal of the AI algorithm will be to identify a predictive biomarker using the input clinical trial data and project a response of the tested drug and standard of care in a patient population with or without the biomarker.

"AION Labs is eager to tackle yet another pharmaceutical R&D challenge," said Dr. Yair Benita, CTO of AION Labs. "We're anticipating another strong round of applications, and look forward to working together with the chosen startup to develop a cutting-edge solution to substantially improve the prediction of clinical trial outcomes and benefit cancer patients waiting on the swift approval of new drugs."

AION Labs is inviting startups, computational biologists, bioinformatics and cheminformatics scientists, AI and machine learning researchers at academic and industry research labs worldwide to propose the development of a next-generation computational platform to predict the outcome of a phase III randomized oncology clinical trial given a single arm early phase I/II data. Original ideas that go far beyond the current state-of-the-art are being encouraged.

As part of the online application procedure, interested candidates are requested to submit a competitive project proposal via the BioMed X Career Space at https://career.bio.mx/call/2022-AIL-C04 before Aug 28, 2022. Further details about this call for application can be found on the AION Labs website: www.aionlabs.com.

About AION Labs

AION Labs is a first-of-its-kind alliance of AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Teva, the Israel Biotech Fund and Amazon Web Services (AWS) supported by the Israel Innovation Authority and Digital Israel Initiative that have come together with one clear mission: to create and adopt groundbreaking new AI technologies that will transform the process of drug discovery and development in order to contribute to the health and well-being of all people world-wide.

AION Labs is a unique venture hub where brilliant innovators and scientist-founders convene from around the world to solve the biggest R&D challenges guided by years of accumulated know-how, data and experience in pharma. The lab leverages its partners' wealth of knowledge and a new multidisciplinary mindset with the ingenuity, agility and innovative power of Israel's start-up ecosystem, to develop strong companies with clear long-term strategies, that will pave the way to the future of healthcare. AION Labs cultivates innovation from within; its unique venture creation process bridges the gap between outstanding academic research in the field of AI and the biggest R&D needs in the discovery and development of new medicines for the benefit of patients.

For more information, visit aionlabs.com

About BioMed X

BioMed X is an independent research institute located on the campus of the University of Heidelberg in Germany, with a world-wide network of partner locations. Together with our partners, we identify big biomedical research challenges and provide creative solutions by combining global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the world's brightest early-career research talents. Each of the highly diverse research teams at BioMed X has access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and is continuously guided by experienced mentors from academia and industry. At BioMed X, we combine the best of two worlds – academia and industry – and enable breakthrough innovation by making biomedical research more efficient, more agile, and more fun.

For more information, visit bio.mx

