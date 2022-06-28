Therap interfaces with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator in Wyoming for Home and Community-Based Personal Care or Home Health Services in compliance with State and Federal Mandates

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading Software as a Service provider, offering data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for care providers in Personal Care Services (PCS), Home Health Care Services (HHCS) and other human services settings, is pleased to announce the interfacing with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregator for service providers delivering home and community-based personal care or home health services under Medicaid State Plan or any waiver programs of the State Plan in Wyoming.

In accordance with the 21st Century Cures Act, the federal government has mandated EVV check-in and check-out for PCS/HHCS providers delivering in-home visits and community-based assistance to recipients in Wyoming. The aim of this act is to validate the hours of services provided by the home health employees and ensure that beneficiaries who are authorized to receive services actually receive the expected care with accountable and verifiable service delivery. The Wyoming Department of Health requires professionals who provide services under the Community Choices Waiver as well as the Comprehensive and Supports Waivers to verify visits on a real-time basis using EVV.

Therap's EVV tools provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. Therap users at agency and state levels can easily monitor the schedules of care providers, track duration of staff visit, and other essential data elements, through Therap's web and mobile applications.

Therap's EVV software captures and verifies all six of the following federally required data elements:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Staff providing the service Beginning and End Time of the service Date of the service Location of service delivery

Therap's Scheduling/EVV module allows providers to effectively check in and out online and remotely using mobile devices that have geolocation and timestamp capturing components, even when active internet connection is limited or unavailable. EVV features also include point-of-service voice, photo and client signature verification options.

Contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions or to get started with this solution.

