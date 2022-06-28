McCormick Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on its common stocks, payable July 25, 2022 to shareholders of record July 11, 2022. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $1.36 per share paid in fiscal year 2021.

This is the 98th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor.

