Storm Guard Looks to Expand with Franchisees in Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – America's largest roofing and construction franchise– is taking strides to bring its essential home restoration services to the extreme storm state of Oklahoma. Having some of the most unpredictable and severe weather in the country, Storm Guard's services are a necessity in this area, making it the perfect market for franchise development. The brand currently has 38 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years, with Oklahoma being on the list of states they want to expand in. Storm Guard is searching for franchise partners for 2 territories in Tulsa and 3 territories in Oklahoma City.

"With hot temperatures, tornadoes, hail, and dangerous spring storms that Oklahoma receives, it's clear that our services are a necessity," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Oklahoma residents deserve to have their homes and businesses protected by honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first."

After traveling to help communities that were devastated by natural disasters, the brand's founders realized that their exceptional customer service and quality work was needed in a multitude of states. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping as many families as possible restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"When your home or business has been damaged, it can be difficult and time-consuming to navigate the insurance claim process," said Lynch. "We're here to lift that burden and help facilitate the entire process for Oklahomans and help obtain insurance approval and minimize out-of-pocket expenses."

Storm Guard is on a mission to provide exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 38 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

