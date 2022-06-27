Family Research Council's Tony Perkins' Comment on SCOTUS Decision in Coach Joe Kennedy's Case

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council president Tony Perkins released the following statement reacting to former Bremerton School District high school football coach Joe Kennedy's win at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court voted 6-3, upholding Kennedy's right to practice his faith while coaching football.

The decision also essentially did away with the longstanding controversial Lemon Test that has squeezed faith from the public square.

"The Court has taken a significant step in repairing America's foundation of religious freedom, which has been under relentless assault from the Left over the last 60 years. The Court clarified that Coach Kennedy's job should not be threatened because he does it according to his Christian faith. Nor should he be forced to hide his Christian beliefs on the field.

"This term of the Supreme Court validates the principled engagement of Bible-believing Christians in the political process over the last few decades, electing those who would put men and women who respect the Constitution onto the courts. This decision is a monumental answer to prayer and a tremendous victory for Christians," Perkins commented.

SOURCE Family Research Council