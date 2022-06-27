Captain D's New Bold, Spicy Batter Dipped Fish Has Arrived

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Introduces All-New Flavor Profile for Summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is turning up the heat this summer with Spicy Batter Dipped Fish served just the way you like it. Available now through Aug. 29, this hot lineup features four new spicy fish entrées that will satisfy seafood lovers who like a little extra flavor in their life.

New spicy fish entrees from Captain D's. (PRNewswire)

"For the first time ever, we have created an all-new flavor profile for our legendary Batter Dipped Fish; it's our same famous batter, only spicier," said Bindi Menon, Chief Marketing Officer at Captain D's. "This bold new flavor complements our flagship product perfectly for those guests looking for a spicy seafood option."

The Spicy Fish & Butterfly Shrimp Meal featuring one piece of Spicy Batter Dipped Fish and six Butterfly Shrimp is bringing the heat as the featured product, along with the two-piece Spicy Fish Meal. With prices starting at $5.99, both meals are served with two home-style sides and Captain D's world-famous hush puppies.

The Spicy Giant Fish Sandwich Combo is perfect for those on-the go guests looking for a sandwich with giant taste and flavor; this meal includes a choice of side and a refreshing beverage.

The Ultimate Seafood Platter with Spicy Batter Dipped Fish was specially created for those who crave variety and want to try a little bit of everything. This platter includes two pieces of the new Spicy Batter Dipped Fish, six Butterfly Shrimp, two Stuffed Crabs, Popcorn Shrimp, two sides, and two hush puppies.

Captain D's has also launched a new advertising campaign to celebrate its bold, flavorful new take on spicy fish.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Captain D's