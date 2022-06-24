Evergreen Nephrology Partners with Nephrology Associates, PA

Evergreen Nephrology will partner with nephrologists to transform kidney care for patients across Delaware

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evergreen Nephrology is announcing a joint venture with Nephrology Associates, PA, providing comprehensive kidney care services to patients in all three Delaware Counties, Cecil County Maryland and parts of Delaware County Pennsylvania. Evergreen Nephrology focuses on partnering with nephrologists in local markets to transform kidney care for patients and believes that nephrologists are best positioned to lead this charge.

Evergreen Nephrology (PRNewswire)

"As we enter the new era of value-based care in medicine, we at Nephrology Associates could not be more excited to partner with Evergreen Nephrology. We anticipate that this alliance will allow us to take on the challenges of managing complex patients more effectively, ultimately enhancing the lives of our patients with chronic kidney disease," said William J. Dahms, Jr., DO, FASN, Partner at Nephrology Associates, PA.

"I am proud to announce today that Evergreen Nephrology is partnering with Nephrology Associates, PA. We will work hand in hand with Nephrology Associates to transform and better the lives of people living with kidney disease," said Adam Boehler, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "At Evergreen, we believe that physician practices are best positioned to meaningfully transform patient care."

Since 2015 more than 12,000 people per year died waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list after becoming 'too sick to transplant.' Additionally, minorities and people of color are adversely affected by kidney disease and yet are less likely to receive a kidney transplant. Evergreen Nephrology and its nephrologist partners believe that the status quo is unacceptable and are committed to providing best in class care for people suffering from kidney disease. This includes delaying disease progression, shifting kidney care to the home, and getting patients needed organ transplants.

The United States spends more than $130 billion dollars a year fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not involved in patient care early enough. Evergreen partners with nephrologists to provide them resources to invest in an expanded care model, the financial backing needed to take total cost of care risk, and a technical platform built for a value-based environment. Evergreen will also partner with dialysis providers and hospitals to share risk and enable better outcomes for patients.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver's seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, best-in-class clinical resources, and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality healthcare and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023.

Evergreen Nephrology's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Adam Boehler drove efforts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center (CMMI) and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to introduce the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) models that empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. In addition to transforming dialysis delivery, the HHS team set new standards for organ procurement to increase transplantation. Adam and fellow Co-Founder Abe Sutton were awarded the 2019 President's Medal from the American Society of Nephrology.

About Nephrology Associates, PA

Nephrology Associates, PA is a Delaware medical practice dedicated to providing high quality and comprehensive kidney care services to patients in all three Delaware Counties, Cecil County Maryland and parts of Delaware County Pennsylvania. The nephrology practice was founded over 45 years ago and includes 28 Nephrologists, 16 Advanced Practice Providers and a dedicated staff servicing patients in hospitals, one of 8 office locations, multiple dialysis centers and many other healthcare settings across our service area. Nephrology Associates, PA also operates two vascular access centers, a clinical research program and serves as the Medical Director of the only Kidney Transplant program in the State of Delaware.

For more information on Evergreen and Nephrology Associates, PA:

www.EvergreenNephrology.com

www.delawarekidney.com

Nephrology Associates, PA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology