Luxury Oceanfront Terranea Resort Recognized By Distinguished Golf Destinations

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort, Southern California's luxury oceanfront hidden gem, announced today that it has been recognized with the prestigious Distinguished Golf Destination Award, as determined by the Annual Distinguished Golf Destinations award program conducted by Boardroom Magazine and in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

The Links at Terranea Resort (PRNewswire)

"This designation is a tremendous honor and reflects the commitment by our associates and stakeholders to ensure Terranea Resort delivers unparalleled service in an environment that is unmatched," said Ralph Grippo, President of Terranea. "We continue to evolve and enhance our luxury resort setting and oceanfront par-3 course for our guests, golf members, enthusiasts, and community."

The Links at Terranea is a dramatic nine-hole, par-3 oceanfront golf course, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. Masterfully routed and beautifully integrated with its natural surroundings, this collection of championship-caliber holes offers a unique environment for both group and individual play. Artful bunkering, unobstructed sightlines and a wide range of classic strategic elements combine to deliver an unparalleled golf experience on the California coast.

"On behalf of Boardroom Magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide, we'd like to congratulate Terranea for earning Distinguished Golf Destination status," said John Fornaro, Publisher of Boardroom Magazine & CEO Distinguished Clubs. "Special recognition also goes out to Terranea's leadership team and entire staff for their efforts in providing an exceptional golf experience."

Perched along coastal bluffs in Palos Verdes, with panoramic ocean views and Catalina as a backdrop, the 102-acre oceanfront iconic luxury resort captures the spirit of California with its adventures by ocean and land, expansive lawns, unique wellness offerings, exclusive accommodations, premium dining, and its award-winning championship golf course. The Links also offers an extensive short game practice facility and professional instruction that allows guests to improve their game—at any level. In addition, the Golf House offers accessories, premium rental clubs, walking carts, equipment, and a selection of golf and resort-casual apparel.

"We are extremely proud to be named a Distinguished Golf Destination and recognized among the remarkable collection that comprise this group," said Mike Hill, Director of Golf Operations at Terranea. "We look forward to sharing our unique golf course, service culture, and naturally-inspired full-service resort with the Distinguished Clubs and Destinations network."

For more information about Terranea, The Links, and to make reservations, please visit terranea.com or call (866) 261-5873.

About Distinguished Golf Destination Award

Developed by industry leaders, Boardroom Magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide, the Distinguished Golf Destination award is the most prestigious and valuable designation a resort, semi-private, daily fee or public golf course can achieve. Through the renowned Distinguished Golf Destinations award program, Boardroom Magazine has brought its profound knowledge of the golf industry and its extensive study of Member Experience at private clubs and made it available to resorts, semi-private, daily fee and public courses.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terranea Resort