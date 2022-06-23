Blueshift Announces Joan Jenkins as New Chief Marketing Officer

Customer engagement leader expands executive team with CMO who brings extensive MarTech experience for high-growth SaaS companies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the intelligent customer engagement platform, today announced that Joan Jenkins has joined the company's executive team as its new chief marketing officer. Previously, Joan led marketing teams at data management and marketing automation companies, including Informatica and Oracle Marketing Cloud. In her role, Joan leads the global marketing strategy, brand, and growth for Blueshift.

"Joan is a highly experienced, forward-thinking leader with a proven track record of leading teams at high-growth companies," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. "We're at an exciting point in the industry with the combined power of AI and marketing. Blueshift delivers on these opportunities with intelligent customer engagement. Joan brings a deep understanding of data-driven marketing and extensive experience leading a variety of marketing functions that make her uniquely qualified to join as our CMO."

Blueshift's mission is to unlock every marketer's potential to drive consumer-centric engagement, by making data and intelligence effortlessly actionable on every channel.

"I'm proud to be joining a company that provides incredible ROI to some of the most notable B2C companies globally," said Jenkins. "And I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to work with the amazing team at Blueshift as we continue to accelerate growth and define the future of customer engagement."

Joan brings more than two decades of marketing experience to Blueshift. Joan held leadership positions at companies including Druva as GVP of Marketing; Informatica as Vice President, Marketing; as well as Oracle Marketing Cloud, Cisco, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Additionally, Joan is a member of The CMO Club, an engaged community of marketing leaders; and Chief, a private network to connect and support women in leadership.

Joan earned her Master of Business Administration degree from San Jose State University and her Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

