AdQuick.com Launches Analytics Cloud as a Service for Out-Of-Home Campaigns

This first-ever service enables marketers, agencies and media owners to measure the effectiveness of outdoor advertising campaigns with granular data

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform in the world, today announces its latest service, AdQuick Analytics Cloud , a first-ever "analytics as a service" for OOH marketers, agencies and media owners to measure the effectiveness of OOH advertising campaigns with near real-time data, no matter how or with whom the OOH media was booked.

AdQuick Logo (PRNewsfoto/AdQuick.com) (PRNewswire)

"Given the current economic climate, marketers must be able to show the ROI of their media investments –– but until AdQuick Analytics Cloud, the industry lacked high-quality measurement solutions," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick. "AdQuick Analytics Cloud changes that by making granular, real-time measurement––including quantification of desired outcomes––available to marketers for the first time, regardless of where the media was booked."

In the past, many of the typical ways to measure OOH produced noisy and inconclusive results. AdQuick Analytics Cloud provides custom consulting from a team of experts to help advertisers, media owners and agencies measure campaign effectiveness. Advertisers can take advantage of the ability to measure effectiveness of their OOH advertising campaigns, beyond those booked through AdQuick. Media owners and agencies using AdQuick Analytics Cloud can save time and money by not having the hassle of building out an analytics capability all while delivering robust, accurate measurements to customers.

In the AdQuick Analytics Cloud, users can take advantage of a free, self-service tool that automatically recommends the best analytics approach based on a few inputs. Users can also receive attribution and other metrics in two easy formats: the first being a custom, user-friendly dashboard with actionable metrics visualizations. The second format is a custom file delivery for easy ingestion into customers' existing analytics business intelligence (BI) tools.

To learn more and get started using AdQuick Analytics Cloud, visit www.adquick.com/analytics .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1300 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact

Kristin Hege

kristin@conveycommsagency.com

480.540.6496

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdQuick.com