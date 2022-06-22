STELLA APPOINTS DR. PAT BASU AS CHAIRMAN

Dr. Basu, a veteran healthcare CEO, entrepreneur and former White House Fellow, will broaden Stella's reach to millions who suffer daily from emotional trauma symptoms.

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella , the leader in the delivery of high outcome treatments for emotional trauma and mental health management, announced today the appointment of Dr. Pat Basu as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"Emotional Trauma and mental health conditions are an underdiagnosed challenge affecting millions of Americans who suffer physically, mentally and socially as a result. Whether they suffer silently or visibly, very few are offered access to high quality solutions," said Dr. Pat Basu. "I have seen the effects of untreated emotional health while leading a Fortune 10 company, as a physician and as a family member."

Dr. Pat Basu currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global (CTCA) and is a highly-regarded business leader who has led organizations in the public, private, nonprofit and government sectors. He has overseen organizations which collectively have delivered care or managed care for over 25 million Americans annually. These include serving as a leader at two large national healthcare providers, a Fortune 10 managed care organization, helping launch a major virtual health company and by leading investments in the health, technology, and services sectors.

Dr. Basu will work with Stella's executive team to make SGB and Ketamine treatments more affordable and accessible to those experiencing the debilitating symptoms of emotional trauma. A topline priority for Stella is to champion innovation in trauma treatment and challenge the industry to take emotional trauma more seriously as part of proactive care. Currently, insurance does not cover Stella's Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatments, an injection into a small concentration of nerves in the neck that resets the fight or flight system.

"I first learned of procedures such as Stellate Ganglion Block through our veteran's health care system and eventually when one of my own relatives received significant relief from Stella's care." Basu continued, "I hope to help Stella help make life better and healthier for the far too many human beings suffering emotional trauma."

SGB treatments are the most effective and sought-after PTSD treatment on the market today. More than 15 million Americans who are afflicted with trauma are forced to seek alternative coping mechanisms that can have lasting negative effects on themselves and their communities.

"We are pleased that Dr. Pat Basu has joined Stella's board, as our interests and mission have aligned to heal those experiencing devastating and lasting traumas of disease, cancer, and other life events. We hope to extend our network and make lasting impacts possible for those suffering," said Stella CEO Philippe Sanchez.

Previously, Dr. Basu served as a member of the Executive Leadership Team of UnitedHealth Group and served as President of OptumCare, the largest value-based care and provider business in the United States. Dr. Basu has held partner-level positions at private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders, Operating Partner of P3 Health Partners, and venture capital firm Pritzker Group Venture Capital. He helped found Doctor On Demand, one of the nation's first and leading virtual health companies in San Francisco and served as President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer at vRad, a merger of publicly traded firms Nighthawk and Virtual Radiologic, in Minnesota.

Dr. Basu serves on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry and the Morton Arboretum. He was the founding faculty director of Health Policy and Finance at Stanford University, has served on the Illinois State Board of Health, the Illinois Institute of Government & Public Affairs, Leadership Greater Chicago Daniel Burnham Fellow, the Board of Directors for the University of Illinois, and Stanford Medical Alumni Association, and has been a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

MORE ABOUT STELLA: Stella's team of medical doctors, psychologists, patient care coordinators, and tireless advocates are on a mission to create a world where no person needlessly suffers from symptoms following trauma. Stella continues to innovate by offering fast, effective, and peer-reviewed breakthrough treatments like our lives depend on it – because they do. www.stellacenter.com

