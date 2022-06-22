Stats Perform Will Broadcast Moments That Matter Product Showcase on June 29

The Moments That Matter product showcase will highlight PressBox, an integrated platform that empowers sports media to revolutionize their content and capture the moments that matter most to modern-day sports fans.

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, announces it will host a virtual PressBox product showcase on Wednesday, June 29 at 11 a.m. ET. The showcase will introduce new PressBox platform features and expanded capabilities and highlight the ways social media teams, digital publishers, content creators, broadcasters, teams, leagues and more can enhance sports content with data, insights, video and graphics.

PressBox is the only unified, AI-powered platform specifically designed for sports media content creators. The platform brings PressBox Graphics, PressBox Live and PressBox Video together with Stats Perform's unrivaled Opta data and AI-driven applications. It supplies everything broadcast and media need to build pre-game excitement, differentiate in-game coverage and extend post-game engagement to boost subscription numbers and maximize ad revenue.

"Since launching PressBox a year ago, we've continued evolving the platform to add advanced features based on our industry leading Opta data. On June 29th, we'll be sharing the latest set of expanded capabilities," said Paul Every, Vice President of Media Products at Stats Perform. "Our unique combination of live data and insights, coupled with graphics and video, is a killer combination that helps our media clients break data-driven stories, faster. Join us on the 29th to see exactly how PressBox helps bring sporting moments that matter to life."

Viewers will hear from Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Nancy Hensley; Senior Director of Operations & Research, Steve Hirdt; Director of Design, Andrew Skweres; Vice President of Media Products, Paul Every; and Director of U.S. Media, Products and Strategy, Mike Leon and see all the ways PressBox enables broadcasters, social media teams and content creators to access live match data, edit video highlights and create social graphics before, during and after the game in a single platform.

The Moments That Matter virtual showcase will broadcast live on Wednesday, June 29th at 11 a.m. ET. To learn more and register, click here.

