NEXT GENERATION OF NBA PLAYERS READY TO SPORT NEW ERA DRAFT DAY CAPS

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the moment a basketball player dreams about – hearing his named called at the NBA Draft, heading to the stage, and donning a fresh New Era Cap.

Fans can celebrate with their favorite teams, and welcome the newest players to the league, with the NBA Draft Collection from New Era Cap LLC, the international lifestyle and sports brand and official on-stage cap of the 2022 NBA Draft.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NBA DRAFT 9FIFTY® SNAPBACK AND 59FIFTY ® CAPS: Welcome the newest members to your team in style with this chrome white and team-color cap in either the 9FIFTY® snapback style or the 59FIFTY® fitted style. Both aps feature two embroidered designs on the front – the primary team logo and the first three letters of the team's city with a contrasting NBA logoman over it. The NBA logo also appears on the back of the cap, above the team-color closure to finish the look.





NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NBA 9TWENTY CAP®: An adjustable-fit cap in chrome white and team color cotton features the team's primary logo on the front. The side of the cap showcases the first three letters of the team's city with a contrasting NBA logoman over it. The rear of the cap features a women tab with the NBA logoman to complete the look.





NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NBA DRAFT CUFF POM KNIT: This chrome white and team color Acrylic Fleece cuff Pom Knit has the team's primary logo on the front of the cuff while the crown shows off the first three letters of the team's city in a contrasting color. The city letters repeat on the back of the crown with the rear cuff displaying the NBA logoman.

"It's a simple act, putting on that team cap, but it's the culmination of years of sweat and sacrifice to be drafted into the NBA," said Todd Sokolowski, Director of Licensed Products for New Era Cap. "This is a collection that celebrates that moment and allows fans a way to express their connection to their favorite team and represent the next generation of NBA players with flair."

Fans can shop the official NBA Draft collection at neweracap.com and other select retail outlets.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 120 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

