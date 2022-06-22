Jama Software® and Sparx Systems Enhance Best-of-breed Tools Integration to Strengthen Live Traceability™ Across Systems Development

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software®, the leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, has partnered with Sparx Systems to release a native integration between Enterprise Architect through Pro Cloud Server and Jama Connect®.

Jama Software's industry-leading platform helps organizations manage requirements with Live Traceability™ through the systems development process for proven cycle time reduction and quality improvement. Sparx Systems is a leading integrated modeling and collaboration platform aimed at creating, sharing, and verifying models as a reference for building complex systems.

The seamless integration provides a real-time synchronous connection to the Enterprise Architect repositories. Users can work on the same model, at the same time, from anywhere in the world. Teams using a model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach are provided an integration into another best-of-breed tool while maintaining Live Traceability within Jama Connect.

Live Traceability between Jama Connect and Enterprise Architect provides systems engineers, business analysts and software developers with real-time visibility between requirements and system models, enabling:

Instant access to view Jama Connect requirements and properties without leaving Enterprise Architect.

The ability to selectively create links between model elements and requirements

Seamless participation in the comment stream across tools

The creation of new model elements directly within Jama Connect

Bi-directional synchronization of changes

Simple and efficient setup and administration

This holistic approach will reduce the amount of iteration on requirements that take place in siloed tool environments as well as reduce the risk associated with manual efforts associated with tracing between disconnected tools.

"The integration between Jama Connect and Enterprise Architect is a significant addition to Jama Connect's best-of-breed ecosystem that is not only unique but essential for achieving Live Traceability across the systems development lifecycle," stated Tom Tseki, Jama Software's Chief Revenue Officer. "Jama Software's ecosystem of connected best-of-breed tools continues to expand and the Requirements Traceability Alliance members are committed to interoperability across the entire system development toolchain."

"This first release of the Jama Connect integration for Enterprise Architect further cements Sparx's commitment to integrate, harmonize, and work with industry leading tools in the modeling and design space," stated Geoffrey Sparks, CEO at Sparx Systems. "The Jama Connect Integration ensures the many modelers currently using our respective tool suites can share modeling and design info in a way that plays to the strength of each tool and seamlessly accelerates development. It has been a pleasure working with the Jama Software team and being able to bring this capability to our users and we look forward to future developments building upon this first release."

Ready to learn more about how Jama Connect can help you redefine and accelerate your systems engineering and development processes? Click here to get started.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect uniquely creates Live Traceability™ through siloed development, test, and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com.

About Sparx Systems

Sparx Systems is a global software company specializing in high performance, visual modeling platforms for planning, designing, and constructing software-intensive systems. Sparx platforms are used by systems designers, corporate planners, business analysts, enterprise architects, standards developers, and software engineers. Sparx modeling software is widely used in finance, defense, government, aerospace, automotive engineering, geospatial, entertainment, health, smart grid, aviation, retail, and telecommunications. Sparx Systems' flagship modeling platform, Enterprise Architect, provides robust support for team-wide collaboration and can scale up from single-user deployment to teams with hundreds of local and remote collaborators. With more than one million effective users globally and 80% of Fortune 100 firms owning licenses, Enterprise Architect is an essential platform for the most complex of projects. For more information, please visit the company website: https://sparxsystems.com.

