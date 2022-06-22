hihotels by Hospitality International Expands INNcentive Instant Rewards Program to Offer More Value and Savings

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hihotels by Hospitality International, a leader in economy lodging across the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved INNcentive Instant Rewards program. INNcentive members will enjoy greater value when staying at a hihotels brand and now have access to thousands of discounts and special offers from nationally recognized companies.

Featuring five distinct brands – Scottish Inns, Red Carpet Inn, Master Hosts Inns, Downtowner Inns and Passport Inn – hihotels has a unique loyalty program that offers immediate benefits and discounts rather than requiring members to accumulate enough points for a reward.

The perks and deals include:

15% room discount during each stay*

Early check-in**

Late checkout**

Access to thousands of discounts and special offers for dining, shopping, entertainment and travel

Weekly emails with special offers for traveling and everyday activities

*based on availability

**up to 2 hours and based on each hotel's policy and availability

"Our frequent guest program has been popular with our customers because it is not based on points. I think everyone can relate to the frustration of joining a loyalty club and not getting anything out of it because it's too complicated, they don't travel often enough to take advantage of it or an unreasonable amount of points are needed for a reward. Our guests enjoy benefits as soon as they sign up, and now membership is even more valuable thanks to the thousands of additional discounts now available," said hihotels President & CEO Chris Guimbellot.

Guests can sign up for the INNcentive Instant Rewards program for free by visiting stayhihotels.com/inncentive-rewards or stopping by the front desk of any hihotels brand location.

About hihotels by Hospitality International

Each hotel in the hihotels family of brands has a distinct and individual personality of its own. For a good night's sleep!®, our affordable rates will let you focus on the things that matter, whether it is your family vacation or your business meeting. Visit stayhihotels.com for reservations and locations.

Media Contact: Al Cohen

alcohen@jcfmarketing.com

440-287-7047

