FMC Corporation unveils new Plant Health business brand identity, 'Biologicals by FMC,' reflecting company's commitment to biological crop protection

Two new biologicals will be introduced in the U.S. and Brazil this year

Biologicals by FMC (PRNewswire)

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, has launched a new brand identity for its Plant Health business to reflect the company's continuing growth and expansion of its biologicals platform. Agricultural biologicals represent a diverse group of crop protection and stimulant products derived from living organisms and naturally occurring compounds. Biologicals by FMC demonstrates FMC's commitment to providing farmers with science-backed biological solutions to help sustainably manage crops, protect yields and combat resistance.

Since 2013, FMC has built a world-class biologicals business with more than 50 biological products offering protection for multiple high-value specialty crops and row crops across 50 countries. FMC's Accudo® biostimulant, Presence® bionematicide and Quartzo® bionematicide have been recognized by the Crop Science Forum Awards as best new biological products. The company has a robust pipeline of differentiated and patented technologies developed through its biological R&D organization as well as third-party collaborations.

"FMC is investing substantially in the biological segment and is committed to providing growers with products offering unique modes of action as either stand-alone solutions or complementary to FMC's portfolio of crop protection chemistries," said Dr. Bénédicte Flambard, global director of FMC Plant Health. "We are rapidly expanding our existing offerings into additional geographies by launching four new biopesticides around the world in the next four years. As part of this initiative, we are excited to share that we are introducing Zironar™ biofungicide/bionematicide in the U.S. and Provilar™ biofungicide in Brazil this year."

Zironar™ biofungicide/bionematicide, a root-colonizing biological used at planting, produces a physical barrier along the length of the root to offer season-long protection against soil-borne fungal diseases and destructive nematodes. Studies show Zironar™ biofungicide/bionematicide increases root biomass and root branching for better utilization of water from the soil in drought-like conditions.

Provilar™ biofungicide, a foliar Bacillus combination, recently received registration from Brazilian authorities to address key diseases in soybeans, cotton and beans. Studies have shown crops treated with Provilar™ biofungicide demonstrate higher yield as a result of improved disease management. Provilar™ biofungicide will be available in Brazil this year, while FMC is pursuing registration of this Bacillus strain combination in over 20 additional countries.

For more information about Biologicals by FMC, Zironar™ biofungicide/bionematicide, Provilar™ biofungicide and FMC's biologicals portfolio, visit fmc.com/biologicals.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Accudo, Presence, Provilar, Quartzo and Zironar are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation