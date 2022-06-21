Three Cengage Group Products Win 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards

Products Honored as "Best Remote Learning Partner", "Best College & Career Readiness Solution" and "Best Library Reference or Educational Database"

BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global edtech company Cengage Group today announced three of its products have been named winners of 2022 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. Online learning platform MindTap was named "Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner," DHO Health Science from National Geographic Learning was named "Best College and Career Readiness Solution" and Gale's Political Extremism and Radicalism database was named "Best Library Reference or Educational Database."

"We're thrilled to have our products and technology recognized by the SIIA," said Chelsea Valentine, Chief Technology Officer at Cengage Group. "Across our different markets, our customers need solutions that can support in-person and remote learning, help prepare students for college and career, and deliver the best reference experience. It's validating to know we're meeting that need head-on."

Cengage 2022 CODiE Award winners include:

Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner: MindTap - Cengage Group's flagship online learning platform, is used to power teaching and learning in in-person, online or hybrid course formats. MindTap enables instructors to create personalized learning experiences to engage students and boost performance, while delivering access to their eTextbook, study tools, assessments, multimedia and performance analytics. The platform was recognized for new functionalities including the personal study plan and performance reporting, side-by-side activities for students, and the ability for instructors to edit existing assessment content and use a new workflow to create completely new, custom assignments. Cengage Group's flagship online learning platform, is used to power teaching and learning in in-person, online or hybrid course formats. MindTap enables instructors to create personalized learning experiences to engage students and boost performance, while delivering access to their eTextbook, study tools, assessments, multimedia and performance analytics. The platform was recognized for new functionalities including the personal study plan and performance reporting, side-by-side activities for students, and the ability for instructors to edit existing assessment content and use a new workflow to create completely new, custom assignments.

Best College & Career Readiness Solution: DHO Health Science (National Geographic Learning) - This resource reflects the latest research, up-to-date content, diverse artwork, and access to primary sources. This National Geographic Learning winner is hosted on MindTap, National Geographic Learning's transformational portal for teaching and learning. Interactivity, a variety of assessments, and the ability to customize courses offer teachers and students a rich learning experience. (National Geographic Learning) - This resource reflects the latest research, up-to-date content, diverse artwork, and access to primary sources. This National Geographic Learning winner is hosted on MindTap, National Geographic Learning's transformational portal for teaching and learning. Interactivity, a variety of assessments, and the ability to customize courses offer teachers and students a rich learning experience.

Best Library Reference or Educational Database: Political Extremism and Radicalism (Gale) - This digital archive series provides insight on unorthodox political groups and movements from both the far right and left of the political spectrum through providing digital access to rare, hard to find primary sources supporting the study of extremism, racism, activism, cultural studies, political science, policy studies, gender studies, sexuality, race, religion, civil rights and many other related areas of research. The archive was recognized for its curriculum support of researching/teaching extremism and activism. This marks the second consecutive year that a (Gale) - This digital archive series provides insight on unorthodox political groups and movements from both the far right and left of the political spectrum through providing digital access to rare, hard to find primary sources supporting the study of extremism, racism, activism, cultural studies, political science, policy studies, gender studies, sexuality, race, religion, civil rights and many other related areas of research. The archive was recognized for its curriculum support of researching/teaching extremism and activism. This marks the second consecutive year that a Gale Primary Sources archive has won a CODiE award in the best Library Reference or Educational Database category.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The full list of winning products can be found at: https://www.siia.net/2022-codie-ed-tech-winners/

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units -- Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select -- help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives Visit us at cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

CONTACT: kristina.massari@cengage.com

Cengage Group, a global education technology company. (PRNewsfoto/Cengage Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cengage Group