Shape and SSAB Announce Partnership on Fossil-Free Steel for Automotive Applications

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape Corp. will be the first tier-one automotive supplier to market with fossil-free steel crash management and body structure systems under a new agreement with SSAB, a leading producer of advanced high strength steel (AHSS).

Shape will be testing SSAB's fossil-free steel, the first steel product made of hydrogen-reduced sponge iron utilizing HYBRIT technology, for use in automotive applications. Shape Corp. is setting an aggressive course to offer products made with this innovative material in order to provide a green steel, lightweight alternative for OEM body structure components that aligns with Shape's own carbon neutrality goals.

"Shape continues to lead the industry with innovative, lightweight solutions for next generation vehicles," said Mark White, president and CEO, Shape Corp. "Additionally, we have established a bold sustainability goal to be a carbon free company by 2035. Our long-standing partnership with SSAB is built on years of collaboration and mutual respect between our companies. I am extremely excited to partner with SSAB to commercialize their new fossil free Hybrit steel technology and to be first to market in crash management and body structure applications for our customers. We see this as a win for our customers, a win for the environment and a win for Shape!"

"We are excited to welcome Shape as our first partner for fossil-free steel in the U.S. and look forward to jointly explore ways to mitigate climate change," says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO at SSAB. "Demand for fossil-free steel is increasing, which is one of the reasons for SSAB to bring forward its green transition with the ambition to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions around 2030."

SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market in commercial scale during 2026. SSAB works with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron- and steel production, replacing the coking coal traditionally used for iron ore-based steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

Shape has pledged to reduce its global carbon emissions 30% by 2030 and to be fully carbon free by 2035. Shape aims to be carbon free in its production and will reduce end user carbon emissions through lightweighting of the products Shape provides to its customers, mitigating climate change effects.

Shape Corp. is a global leader in multi material automotive impact energy management systems and lightweight body structures utilizing advanced-high strength steel roll forming, tight tolerance aluminum extrusions and large tonnage injection molding. Founded in 1974, the company employees more than 3,500 team members with 17 facilities worldwide allowing Shape to serve customers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit Shapecorp.com

