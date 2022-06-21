Rent Responsibly Announces 2022 Partners and New Virtual Conference

The new partnerships and event will accelerate community building and educational efforts across the US

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rent Responsibly announced five new companies will join their partner ecosystem. The new partners and Founding Partners from 2021 will support the scaling of Rent Responsibly's community-building and education offerings to a rapidly growing network of local short-term rental (STR) organizations.

Rent Responsibly Logo (PRNewswire)

Returning 2021 Founding Partners include Expedia Group, Breezeway, Proper Insurance, Key Data Dashboard, and NoiseAware. New 2022 partners include Operto, Avalara, Dtravel, Wheelhouse, and AJL Raincatcher.

Rent Responsibly is a community-building and education platform for local STR alliances. The partnerships will empower these organizations by providing subject matter expertise and educational content on topics that STR operators have reported as important, access to professional tools and resources, the promotion of responsible renting standards, and advocacy support.

CEO and co-founder David Krauss said he was thrilled with the energy and support that each partner has expressed for Rent Responsibly's mission.

"Our mission is to help local short-term rental stakeholders come together," he said. "Local groups are forming organically across the country, and with our partners, we can take the back-of-office burden off of local leaders so more groups can form easier, faster, and stronger. "

"Our industry goes farther when we go together," said Philip Minardi, Expedia Group's Director of Public Affairs. "Rent Responsibly has become a galvanizing force for good in local communities – bridging divides, increasing collaboration, and raising the bar for stakeholder engagement."

Rent Responsibly also announced their first RR Summit, a two-day virtual conference offered free of charge to STR owners and operators of all sizes and property types. The summer 2022 summit, Paths to Professionalization , will take place on July 12 and 13.

The summit will feature 16 educational sessions with 2022 partners, Rent Responsibly staff, and expert guest speakers. Topics will range from implementing smart practices to leveling up your operations, navigating local laws, scaling sustainably, beating burnout, and more. Keynote sessions will include a fireside chat with HomeAway co-founder Carl Shepherd and a Founders of the Future panel discussion. Registration is required and now open here .

About Rent Responsibly

Founded in 2019, Rent Responsibly is the community-building and education platform for local short-term rental alliances. Our tools and alliance management services equip local leaders to build successful, self-sustaining organizations of short-term rental hosts, managers, and all other stakeholders in their communities. Together with our partners, we make it easy for leaders and members to connect, collaborate, solve common challenges, advocate for themselves, steward their communities, and rent responsibly. Learn more at RentResponsibly.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rent Responsibly