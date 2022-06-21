Philips drafts top prospects Paolo Banchero, Jaden Hardy, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams to "Team OneBlade," an exclusive roster of players who look and feel their best on and off the basketball court

Team OneBlade highlights Philips Norelco OneBlade, the innovative tool that can trim, edge and shave any length of hair so guys look and feel their best

STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Norelco knows that draft night is among the biggest moments of any top professional basketball prospect's athletic career. All eyes will be focused on the stage as players step to the podium brimming with energy, excitement and confidence that is rooted in years of hard work and dedication to the game. This summer, Philips – a global leader in health technology – is helping rising basketball stars look and feel their best with the launch of "Team OneBlade," a collective of top talent – Paolo Banchero, Jaden Hardy, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams – who use Philips Norelco OneBlade to shape, shave and show up for the moments that matter most.

At the heart of Team OneBlade is Philips Norelco OneBlade, these prospects' go-to grooming tool. OneBlade is as versatile in its abilities, agile in its movement, and smooth in its delivery as the players are on-court.

"Not only do the Team OneBlade players embody superior talent and skill on the court; they're also at the top of their game in grooming and styling" said Rafael Viestel da Silva, Philips Grooming and Beauty Marketing Director. "We know how monumental the draft can be for future stars, and Philips is proud to help Team OneBlade trim, edge and shave so they look and feel their best on draft night and the hardwood."

Team OneBlade Spotlight:

Paolo Banchero : "I'm grateful for where life has taken me, and excited to enter this next phase of my career. I know my years of preparation on the court will carry me confidently into my professional playing career, and Philips Norelco will help make sure I look my best for draft night."

Jaden Hardy : "I'm excited for the opportunity to use our collective voice as Team OneBlade to help other guys discover the benefits that looking and feeling your best has on your confidence and ability to feel empowered, for whatever life throws your way."

Chet Holmgren : "A Twin City kid at heart, I'm so excited to find out where I'll call 'home' in the next chapter. No matter where I land, I know I'll be packing my bags with Philips Norelco OneBlade so that every stop along the way before the season tips off, I feel confident knowing I'm looking my best."

Jalen Williams : "Starting a new chapter isn't always easy, but navigating the unknown feels exciting. For me, joining Team OneBlade means joining the league with a group of guys who are on the same page as me – driven by confidence we've worked hard to build within ourselves, both on and off the court."

Team OneBlade Preps with a Shave in Brooklyn, Host of the 2022 Draft

Philips Norelco and Team OneBlade are kicking off draft week by coming together for grooming touchups at Smokey Vale, a clothing store, barbershop and community gallery space in Brooklyn (the host of this year's draft). Smokey Vale is a Black-owned small business in the heart of Prospect Heights. Founded and owned by Jamaican-born and long-time Brooklyn resident Paul Howlett, Smokey Vale offers unique clothing, accessories, home goods and even haircuts.

Event attendees will have a chance to socialize with Team OneBlade and sit down with the Smokey Vale barbers for a trim or shave. For media inquiries, please contact the Philips communication team at PhilipsNorelco@accesstheagency.com.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

