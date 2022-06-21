Iron Vine Security Seizes on Momentum from Awards, Business Expansion and Team Growth

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Vine Security, LLC, ("Iron Vine"), a leading D.C.-based cybersecurity company, continued its momentum and growth from 2021 into 2022 with new company awards and investment in its employees and clients.

Iron Vine continues momentum into 2022 with its selection as a Top DC Workplace and updated CMMI Level 3 appraisal.

The company's focus on high-touch client interaction from executive to program levels continues to create opportunities for organic growth and expanded client services. In 2021 and 2022, over 50% of Iron Vine contracts have expanded organically.

Washington Top Workplace Award and Contract Growth

The company was selected as a Top Workplace in D.C. by the Washington Post. This award follows Iron Vine's two-time selection as a Top Workplace in Baltimore by the Baltimore Sun in 2020 and 2021. This year, the company was also named a Top 10 Healthcare Security Solutions Company by Healthcare Tech Outlook for the second year in a row.

"We are thrilled that our employees continue to provide such incredible feedback on Iron Vine and to rate us so highly," said Iron Vine Director of Human Resources Jeanmarie Smith, "We love that they take full advantage of our commitment to partner with each of them and invest in their long-term career goals through training and growth opportunities."

Updated CMMI Level 3 Appraisal

Iron Vine also recently reached a milestone by receiving an appraisal at CMMI Level 3 for Services using the 2.0 standard, replacing its prior appraisal using the former standard, and renewing its ISO 9001, 20000, and 27001 certifications.

Rachel Douglas, Director of Operations and Contracts, remarked on the appraisals, "Our CMMI- and ISO-defined processes are at the center of our Service Delivery model. We train all personnel and meet with our program teams regularly to ensure our teams are consistently employing these processes for all our clients."

Dedicated Training Manager Hire

The company continued its focus on employee training and engagement with hiring Tina James as its Senior Manager of Training and Employee Engagement. Ms. James is formalizing and structuring Iron Vine's multiple training offerings, including LinkedIn Learning, ITPro.tv, and Cyberbit cyber range training.

"Training is so important to keep cybersecurity skills current and fresh," said James, "Our employees have multiple, on-demand platforms available to them to mature current interests or to expand into new ones, which is exciting for both them and us."

Iron Vine was purpose-built to be a place where cyber enthusiasts could thrive. The company is committed to identifying unique ways to enable its employees to "perfect their craft" in 2022 and beyond.

