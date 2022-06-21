Charlotte Metro Credit Union to Build New Headquarters Building on Central Avenue and Piedmont Street

Construction Begins in Early 2023 for a Modern, Two-Story Office Building Which Will Serve as the Credit Union's Primary Operational Offices

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, today announced that it will begin construction on its new primary office building on the corner of Central Avenue and Piedmont Street in Charlotte. The two-story, 48,000 square-foot facility will serve as the credit union's headquarters and home to the growing organization's operations and administration staff which currently deliver financial services for over 92,000 members.

New Charlotte Metro Credit Union Headquarters. Rendering image by Liquid Design & Architecture. (PRNewswire)

Designed by Liquid Design & Architecture, CMCU's new headquarters will feature a modern style, with the use of unique materials and a rain-scene façade. The building will have a large terrace on the second floor facing Uptown Charlotte as well as a two-story atrium space that will enhance visual connectivity between levels. It will also include two underground levels of dedicated parking. Its design and height will be contextual to the surrounding structures in the vibrant Elizabeth community and will be directly adjacent to the new CMCU Central Avenue branch facility which broke ground in March 2022 and is expected to be open later this fall.

"Central Avenue has been the heartbeat of CMCU for over forty years and we are excited to reaffirm our roots in Charlotte's Elizabeth community with a sophisticated and appealing new headquarters building that we believe will be a landmark space for our members," said Eric Gelly, President and CEO, CMCU. "In combination with our new Central Branch facility, the new CMCU Central Headquarters office will give our members and staff the flexible and functional office space needed to further deliver the advanced financial services, online banking technology and comprehensive financial products CMCU is known so well for."

Construction for the new headquarters will begin in the first quarter of 2023 with an expected completion date in the second quarter of 2024. Upon completion of the new headquarters facility, CMCU plans to sell its existing headquarters building at 718 Central Avenue.

In addition to the new headquarters office building and 18 branch locations, CMCU will retain operational offices in Matthews, which services the credit union's mortgage operations, and an operational hub in Greensboro, N.C.

About Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU) is a full-service financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. In 2021, CMCU merged with Premier Federal Credit Union (PFCU), expanding its reach, while maintaining – and strengthening – its local roots in the Carolinas. The combined organization has a membership of more than 92,000 with over $1 billion in assets and 18 branch locations throughout the region. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Charlotte Metro is wholly owned by its members. Learn more at www.cmcu.org.

