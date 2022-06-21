Altus Power, Inc. set to join Russell 2000® Index

STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) ("Altus Power" or the "Company"), the premier independent owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, is set to join the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution period, which becomes final after the close of the US equity markets on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market. The Russell 2000® is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation's premier clean electrification company focused on commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Altus Power develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states. Since inception in 2009, Altus Power has constructed or acquired 362 megawatts of distributed generation solar facilities from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

