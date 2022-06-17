CLEAN JUICE COMMEMORATES NATIONAL SMOOTHIE DAY ALL WEEK LONG

7-Day Celebration Inspires Customization with Delicious Deals Offered In-Store & In-App

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick-service restaurant, Clean Juice, has announced that it is transforming National Smoothie Day into National Smoothie Week this year to celebrate all that it has to offer its valued guests. Clean Juice's National Smoothie Week will kick off at every location across the nation beginning on Monday, June 20th with the rollout of three smoothie-centric promotions that highlight the popular restaurant's customizable menu suited to meet every person's wellness goals.

Clean Juice (PRNewswire)

Throughout the brand's National Smoothie Week celebration, Clean Juice guests are invited to:

Innovate Your Own Smoothie – Clean Juice invites it guests to blend their favorite flavor concoctions into a unique, personalized smoothie with up to three free organic Superfood add-ons with the purchase of any 16- or 24-ounce smoothie or protein smoothie, in-store only, from Monday, June 20th through Sunday, June 26th . Clean Juice's organic Superfood add-ons, such as goji berries, spirulina, dragon fruit, elderberry, camu camu and many more provide a super boost and a variety of health benefits. Need some inspiration? Look no further than the favorite smoothie recipe of renowned athlete, Clean Juice superfan and brand ambassador Tim Tebow . – Clean Juice invites it guests to blend their favorite flavor concoctions into a unique, personalized smoothie with up towith the purchase of any 16- or 24-ounce smoothie or protein smoothie, in-store only, fromthrough. Clean Juice's organic Superfood add-ons, such as goji berries, spirulina, dragon fruit, elderberry, camu camu and many more provide a super boost and a variety of health benefits. Need some inspiration? Look no further than the favorite smoothie recipe of renowned athlete, Clean Juice superfan and brand ambassador

Free Smoothies - enjoy a free 16 oz smoothie on National Smoothie Day ( Tuesday, June 21st only) with any purchase (minimum $5.95 ) for guests who have the the Clean Juice Rewards App.

Secret Menu Offerings - order from six new smoothies off Clean Juice's new "Juicerista Secret Menu," available online and in-app only for a limited time. The secret menu features six new smoothies created by Clean Juice associates, aptly named Juiceristas, from across the country who submitted their unique smoothie recipes.

"This National Smoothie Week celebration is more than just a fun, engaging and tasty promotion for our guests to be healthy in body and strong in spirit, this is truly about celebrating our hundreds of Juiceristas who grind each and every day serving our beloved guests with a smile," said Clean Juice co-founder Kat Eckles. "We were overwhelmed with the number of creative smoothie concoctions they submitted as part of this contest…and wow, they were so good. Now the guests will decide which one to permanently live on the menu!"

Clean Juice offers organic foods for the entire family to enjoy with an approachable, convenient and customizable menu of juices, smoothies, wraps salads and more that refresh and revitalize the body, mind and spirit. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" scripture (3 John 1-2), Clean Juice employment is a leadership opportunity that is more than a transaction. It's a relationship that is truly about serving guests and the community with love, kindness and truly healthy and delicious organic food.

For more information about Clean Juice, visit www.cleanjuice.com .

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified prospects to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

