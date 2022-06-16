MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY LAUNCHES NEW PROBIOTICS LINE OF HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS

The 'Pros' in Cleaning Unveil New Innovation that Provides an Extended Clean

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day announced today its new line of Probiotic Cleaners as an innovative addition not only to the household cleaning space, but the rapidly growing probiotics industry at large. As consumer desires for increasingly effective cleaning products have enhanced over the past few years, Mrs. Meyer's sought to further develop its cleaning portfolio while remaining a trusted source for the thoughtfully chosen ingredients Mrs. Meyer's fans already know and love. Inspired by the power of probiotics found in nature, the new line provides a deep clean via probiotic micro-helpers tailor-made to tackle the dirt and grime in your home.

Using proprietary probiotic technology, the new product line enhances the cleaning experience to make cleaning your home easy – the probiotic micro-helpers utilize enzymes to naturally break down soils and stains within the home, not unlike the phenomenon that occurs in composting. After cleaning, the probiotics settle onto surface nooks and crannies and keep working when they come into contact with dirt and grime, continuing to clean microscopically even after you've stopped scrubbing for up to seven days.

Mrs. Meyer's award-winning line, which is available in the brand's beloved Lavender and Lemon Verbena scents, includes:

Probiotic Multi-Surface Cleaner, 16oz: Made with probiotics that are ready to work for up to seven days, it's a new way to counter and remove dirt and everyday grime even in deep cracks and crevices.

Probiotic Multi-Surface Concentrate, 32oz: Consumers can use this concentrated dilutable all-purpose cleaner throughout the home on floors, sinks, faucets, backsplashes, range hoods and dingy corners... it's perfect for when you need to tackle larger surface areas.

Probiotic Drain Cleaner, 32oz: The preventative product gives your drains and garbage disposal a boost of freshness while keeping them running and flowing smoothly.

Probiotic Daily Shower Cleaner, 16oz: Full of micro-helpers that self-activate and continuously break-down stubborn soap scum and grime to rinse away in the shower – you'll see the best results when used after each shower!

"The launch of Mrs. Meyer's Probiotics continues our history of bringing new and delightful cleaning and care solutions that are thoughtfully crafted with you and your home in mind," said Pam Helms, executive director, global research and development at SC Johnson. "We always strive to create the best solutions that combine uncompromising efficacy with garden-inspired scents, a tradition we are continuing with the launch of Probiotic Cleaners in our consumers' favorite fragrances."

Probiotics are available now at Meijer's and Mrs.Meyers.com, and will be coming to Grove Collaborative in mid-July.

ABOUT MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY

Imagined in her garden, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day was inspired by Thelma Meyer, a real-life Iowa homemaker and mother of nine, who believed in a better way to clean. Her daughter launched Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products, which are both hard-working and great smelling, but still clean like the dickens. Mrs. Meyer's garden-inspired line offers a variety of products for home care to body care; including lotions, soaps, surface cleaners, room sprays, candles and laundry items. Products are thoughtfully formulated with plant-derived ingredients and essential oils to make products that are powerful against dirt and grime while being a pleasure to use. Garden-fresh scents uplift your mood while adding a little spring to your step. We all have to clean--let's make the very best of it. Find the latest products and scents from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day at mrsmeyers.com and check us out on Instagram and Facebook @mrsmeyerscleanday, Twitter @MrsMeyersClean and YouTube at Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day.

