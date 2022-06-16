Midwest 3PL Announces Sixth Warehouse, Expansion to East Coast

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third party logistics firm, MD Logistics, a Nippon Express Group Company, headquartered in Plainfield, Indiana, today announced their expansion to Garner, North Carolina with the opening of their first warehouse in the area, sixth total for the Midwest based company.

"We are thrilled to welcome MD Logistics (MDL) to the State of North Carolina." Said Korey Howard, Director of Business Development with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. "As a Japanese-owned third-party logistics company supporting the pharmaceuticals industry, MDL's presence in Garner will be a nexus of critical trends like bolstering a national supply chain that is currently being tested like never before, and contributing to the distribution of life-saving drugs manufactured in our state. North Carolina continues to be a welcoming environment for foreign direct investment from Japan and other countries. We look forward to continuing to assist MDL as they set up and thrive in our state."

MD Logistics is expanding to North Carolina to extend current client partnerships and better serve the greater life sciences and pharmaceutical industry on the east coast. The Research Triangle Park area in North Carolina is the leading and largest high technology research and science park in North America. Founded in 1959, this 7,000-acre namesake for the entire Triangle region is two miles wide and eight miles long.

"We are excited to welcome MD Logistics to the ever-growing business community here in Wake County," said Michael Haley, Executive Director of Wake County Economic Development. "The company's focus on life science supply chain solutions represents the significant diversity of the life science industry that is critical to the continued growth and success of the region."

This expansion comes at a time when demand for compliant warehouse space in the life science and pharmaceutical industry is high and inventory is low.

"The last few years have been unlike anything we have ever experienced in the supply chain industry." says John Sell, President and CEO of MD Logistics. "This expansion allows us to respond to an existing need in the marketplace for cGMP compliant warehouse space in the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Industry. We are excited to be expanding the MD Logistics, MD Express and Nippon Express brands to a new market and believe this expansion has us well positioned to continue to not only meet the demands of the industry but also continue to offer our customers the same level of service they have come to expect from us."

MD Logistics East Coast facility will be located in the town of Garner, a southern suburb of Raleigh, NC, a community within the Research Triangle Park region of North Carolina. The town of Garner is home to nearly 32,500 people, and more than 600 life science companies call this region home.

"We're excited that MD Logistics has chosen Garner for its newest facility," Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn said. "Obviously, we offer a great location for any company that provides logistical support to life science and pharmaceutical firms in our region. But we also offer a business-friendly environment and a superior quality of life. I am certain that MD Logistics will be happy that it chose Garner, and I welcome the company to our community. The amount of investment and the creation of new jobs will be a boost to our economy as we continue to diversify and bring new companies to our area."

This facility is 240,000 square feet of cGMP certified, pharmaceutical grade space and will be comprised of both 2-8°C and 15-25°C storage environments. This investment is anticipated to add approximately 30 jobs to the area by the end of 2023.

