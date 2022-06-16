Mayer Brown Adds Four Partner Emerging Company and Venture Capital Team in Salt Lake City

The combined team positions Mayer Brown as the leading Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice in the Intermountain area

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that four partners have joined the firm's Salt Lake City office, adding to the firm's capabilities in emerging companies and venture capital in the region and nationwide.

Joining the firm are Craig Frame, Jim Kelly, Aaron Murdock, and Matt Wells. Messrs Frame, Murdock, and Wells advise companies at all stages of growth in connection with corporate, securities, financings and M&A matters. Mr. Kelly advises a wide range of investment management firms, including venture capital firms.

"We're pleased to round out our office in Salt Lake City with these excellent lawyers with deep roots in the Utah technology community," said Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp. "With their addition, we have the premier emerging company and venture capital practice in the region that is complimented by a leading full service litigation team."

Since opening the Salt Lake City office in early 2022, the office has grown to 13 partners, including the new appointments. The Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice is the cornerstone of the office, advising companies and the investors that fund them on capital markets, corporate & securities, mergers & acquisitions, and fund formation matters.

The firm is ranked by Chambers USA for Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded (Nationwide) and ranks individuals for Corporate/M&A (Utah). Mayer Brown is also ranked as a leading Capital Markets and M&A law firm by The Legal 500 US and by IFLR1000.

