JUNE IS NATIONAL SAFETY MONTH - SABRE LAUNCHES THREE NEW PERSONAL SAFETY DEFENSE PRODUCTS FOR SUMMER ACTIVITIES

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For June's National Safety Month, SABRE, the leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, announces the launch of three new functional and fashionable personal defense products to support safe, summer fun.

"We believe personal safety is personal and our new products empower users to go about their daily activities with confidence and peace of mind. We're proud to continue to innovate and offer powerful protection and user-friendly tools that help address escalating crime," says David Nance, CEO of SABRE.

New products include:

SABRE Pepper Gel with Keyring Release Whistle provides maximum strength pepper gel protection along with a super loud, keyring release whistle that adds an extra layer of security. The extremely loud whistle - that can be heard up to 750-feet away - helps deter an attacker and get the attention of those nearby, while the UV marking dye in the pepper gel helps the authorities identify anyone after they've been sprayed. The combo safety tool enhances user safety by helping to both scare off a potential threat and call for help for those in the immediate vicinity.

SABRE Jeweled Pepper Spray with Snap Clip and Keyring was designed for fashionable on-the-go safety while offering protection against multiple threats. The powerful pepper spray canister is wrapped in sparkling rhinestones with a matching top. Features include: Made To Match Your Style: Available in black, silver, and lavender Prevents Accidental Discharge: Secured with a twist-lock safety Instant Access: Metal snap hook attaches to any bag, backpack, or tote Protection At A Distance Against Multiple Threats: 10-foot range with 25 bursts (5x the competition)

SABRE Emergency Whistle with Keyring, Lanyard, and Carabiner is an easily accessible and extremely loud safety option to call for help and draw attention to the user. The SABRE Emergency Whistle's powerful, audible noise can alert those nearby that someone needs help. As the loud sound calls for help, it can also scare off your attacker. Outdoorsmen also use this item to give notice of their location or call for help when they are lost. Features include:

Products are now available online at www.sabrered.com.

ABOUT SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust. For more information, please visit www.sabrered.com

