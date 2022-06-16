BioMedical Computational Review Seeks Volunteers To Analyse Dietary and Gut Microbiome Data In Relation To Fat Burner Supplements.

MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMedical Computational Review is seeking data analysts to assist in reviewing dietary supplement data models and their effects on gut microbiomes, seeking to understand these natural compounds relationship in relation weight loss and body compositional data to provide a functional analysis of ingredients commonly found in fat burner dietary supplements.

These supplements have become common increasing in popularity in recent years. With the exception of a relatively small amount of ingredients, such as fenugreek or glucomannan, there have been relatively few large-scale statistical analyses, and the clinical trials that have shown successful results the impacts on the body are often not properly understood.

BCR has partnered with supplement industry experts ookles.com to select the primary ingredients anticipated to be in the most popular fat burners in the next few years, so as to provide the public and clinicians with access to accurate data.

The team will be cross referencing 100s of 1000s of data points in diet, weight loss performance, age, lifestyle, blood glucose levels, hormone levels to provide complex correlation and what this means for gut microbiomes, analysis broken down by dosage of ingredients to properly understand the interactions that these plant compounds and vitamins have in the body with the goal of creating complete data mapping of the performance.

BCR and ookles.com seek to publish the unfiltered data and learnings report in Q2 2023.

Dr Ian Smith leading the analysis said "These weight loss or fat burner supplements, have an unfortunately mixed reputation. The potential of certain naturally occurring compounds. Research has found that the gut microbiome and the bacteria it consists of effects the body's ability to absorb calories and thus can influence your ability to lose weight. As such it stands to reason that some compounds that can impact bacterial makeup of the gut can aid weight loss or as colloquially termed, burn fat." He continued "Unfortunately, due to the shoddy claims of the fitness industry a lot of such research has been shied away from. We believe that properly studying the gut microbiomes impact on weight loss against impactful compounds could provide huge benefits for clinicians and the general public in combatting the obesity crisis."

You can apply for the role by contacting Dr Ian Smith at weightloss@bcr.org or visiting the study page https://bcr.org/Gut-Microbiome-Study.html

View original content:

SOURCE BioMedical Computational Review