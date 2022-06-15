Synopsis Summit: Edition 5 Opens the New Blockchain Frontiers on June 20-24

BATUMI, Georgia, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colibri Group and Coindar are glad to announce the start of preparations for the Synopsis Summit: Edition 5. Synopsis is the leading blockchain & NFT online event provider, while Synopsis Summit is one of the largest online events on blockchain, crypto, esports, digital economy, and finance.

Synopsis 5 will open the summer hot-trend season with the following topics:

- Insights & Wrap-up of H1 2022

- DeFi

- NFT

- IVO and Financial NFT

- the Incredibly Popular Metaverse

- Play to Earn & Move to Earn

- GameFi

- Esports

- Cryptocurrency Exchanges, TA & Trading

- Crypto Mining & Staking

- Industry Regulation

Synopsis 5 is packed with events. For the first time, all 5 summit days will be in English. The organizers have invited over 50 speakers hailing from reputable, ambitious, and disruptive blockchain companies. By the livestream time, the speaker list will be even longer. The summit is supported by over 100 partners and hopes to increase its audience to over 80,000 people (for reference, the audience of Synopsis 4 in January 2022 was 50,000+ people).

Synopsis Summit is supported by Theta Drop NFT marketplace by Theta Network and online streaming platforms THETA.tv by Theta Network and VeraEsports by Verasity. Viewers can watch Synopsis online and participate in interactive events free of charge. Participants who buy tickets can join prize draws and exclusive summit events.

Summit organizers are the industry's first crypto calendar Coindar and the blockchain/crypto consultancy company Colibri Group.

Co-organizers of Synopsis 5 are BeInCrypto and HELO. BeInCrypto is an unbiased blockchain media that follows the principles of the Trust Project, a non-profit consortium of media organizations building standards of transparency, accuracy, inclusion, and fairness. HELO is a sustainable and regulatory-friendly decentralized platform that solves the key issues of blockchain technology through the maximized speed, security, environmental friendliness, and scalability of the Proof of Ethic consensus.

Partners of Synopsis: Ethereum, American Research and Policy Institute, WOO Network, Theta Network and ThetaDrop, Ontology, Curate, KuCoin, VeraEsports, 5IRE Chain, Envelop, Wing Finance, Excavo, EXMO, MahaDAO, LuxFi, Everscale, Coinzilla, Solve.Care, WarDeFi, MOUSAI, ScaleSwap, Bitget, Partisia Blockchain, CoinPedia and many more pioneers of the digital transformation of the society.

Sponsors of Synopsis: HELO Blockchain, Algorand Foundation, ARPA, Bella Protocol, Fairdesk, Solv Protocol, Gather Network, EXIP, NuPay Technologies, Prism NFT, SubGame, Game Lounge, Mooi Network, Post Voyager, GOMZ, Sugarverse, Plug Chain, Flat for Flip and Verasity.

Track the events of the blockchain industry in the new Opera Crypto browser.

Synopsis stands for Full Immersion in the Digital Economy and DeFi.

Viewer sign-up: https://Synopsis.Events

Get the latest updates on Twitter: @SynopsisEvents

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840624/Synopsis_Summit.jpg

