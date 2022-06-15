PGT Trucking, Inc. Appoints New Executive to Lead Sustainability Initiatives

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announces the promotion of Laurence Cox to a new executive position as Vice President, Sustainability, leading PGT's decarbonization efforts, effective immediately.

Laurence Cox , PGT Trucking Vice President, Sustainability (PRNewswire)

As part of PGT's focus on progressive transportation and fleet evolution, they are embracing change, leveraging technology and stretching their capabilities to continuously improve the services they provide to their customers. In this position, Larry will help lead these projects and ensure a responsible use of resources throughout the company.

"There's an old saying that 'one should either lead, follow or get out of the way.' PGT Trucking has decided to lead with our Future of FlatbedSM initiatives, which will ensure the long-term sustainability of our trucking business," said Cox regarding his promotion.

Larry is a Beaver County, PA, native and received his Engineering degree from Penn State University and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He spent over two decades serving the steel industry in various leadership roles at National Steel Corporation before moving to Pittsburgh Logistics Systems in 2004.

In 2010, Larry joined PGT Trucking as Process Improvement Manager, overseeing various high-level projects. In 2017, Larry served as Interim Director of Maintenance, and a year later, he was promoted to Director of Continuous Improvement with a focus on developing new products, managing large projects, resolving cost issues and addressing areas of needed performance improvement.

He is a member of the AIST Transportation & Logistics Technology Committee, and the AIST Material Handling Committee.

"Larry is thorough and comprehensive in his work and weighs in on many topics throughout the company with his opinion, insight and experience," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "I am certain that in his new role he will champion for our organization to adopt new, sustainable best practices with a strong focus on the Future of Flatbed."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com.

