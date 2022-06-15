Altoz Releases the Switch Tracked Compact Tool Carrier and Attachments

Ready to Tackle a Variety of Tasks and Terrain No Matter the Season

GREENBUSH, Minn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Altoz's commitment to designing and developing innovative and differentiated products, we are excited to announce the release of the Altoz Switch stand-on tracked compact tool carrier. The all-new Altoz® Switch™ provides the benefits of tracks along with the versatility of multiple attachments for multi-season use. Multiple tasks can be performed using the currently available attachment options: three mower decks (all-terrain, brush and finish), angle broom, v-blade, straight blade, snow blower and brine de-icing system. The Switch's ability to change attachments quickly and easily without tools makes it a cost-effective solution.

With the ability to mow, plow. snow blow. broom and brine, the Altoz Switch is certain to become a fast favorite.

The operator station of an Altoz Switch features an adjustable coil spring-over gas shock suspension rider platform. The perforated platform and low center of gravity provide secure footing and increased control for the operator.

The Switch torsion axle width adjusts from 41.5" to 51.5" for added stability. The 9-inch wide all-terrain track is the key to traction and bridging the gaps found in rough terrain for improved ride quality. Operator efficiency will add value to the bottom line with the agility and responsiveness to move across slopes, low lands, technical terrain, and snow and ice-covered surfaces quickly, confidently and safely.

The 29.5 horsepower Kawasaki® FX 852cc engine has an integrated electronic throttle and governor control helping power through those tough conditions. Kawasaki's EFI fuel management system continually adjusts power to load to keep ground speed steady, getting more done in less time with maximum fuel economy.

A high-performance commercial hydrostatic drive system delivers quick response to the Altoz track system. Standard features on the Switch include electric dial throttle control, a large 9-gallon fuel tank, solid-state PTO switch, keyless push-to-start ignition and SmarTrac™ Pro control. The patented SoftStart clutch control decreases mechanical wear and significantly increases belt life.

This is truly a machine that is ready to tackle a variety of tasks and terrain in some of the toughest conditions no matter the season. Engineered for landscape and snow removal professionals, city utility departments and government entities, the Switch's compact chassis and the ability to operate in tight areas make efficient work no matter the season.

Altoz is continuing to develop and will release more accessories to add to the versatility and capabilities of the Switch.

About Altoz

Altoz, Inc. is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, turf-industry professionals and powersports industry leaders who are inspired by a passion for excellence. The Altoz dealer base spans across the United States and includes distributors in New Zealand, United Kingdom and Australia. The company manufactured the world's first zero-turn and stand on mowers with tracks. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com.

