Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center Hits a Home Run with Health Seminar at Bowie Baysox Stadium

Latest technology in orthopaedic surgery, including Mako SmartRobotics, to be featured

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center and Stryker are hitting a home run this month by bringing health education to the Bowie Baysox Stadium in Bowie, MD.

Dr. Rhamee Badr, MD, orthopaedic surgeon at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, will discuss the latest technological developments in hip and knee replacement, including the use of Mako SmartRobotics, on Wednesday, June 22 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

"With the help of Mako SmartRobotics, we're able to perform less invasive surgeries which means a quicker recovery for patients," said Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our growing commitment to provide the community with safe, effective, and innovative healthcare."

In clinical studies, using SmartRobotics has demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for potentially addictive pain medicines, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion, and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.

"I'm looking forward to talking with the community about our joint replacement service line and how they can improve their own joint health," said Dr. Rhamee Badr.

Lunch will be provided at the event and each person in attendance will receive one undated ticket voucher to be used for a future game during the 2022 MiLB regular season.

For more information about the seminar and to register, please visit Stryker.link/BowieBaysox.

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Part of the Adventist HealthCare system, and recognized for excellence in patient safety, Fort Washington Medical Center is a 50-bed acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland . The hospital serves patients in the Fort Washington , Oxon Hill , and Temple Hills areas, as well as parts of southeast Washington, DC . The hospital provides general inpatient services including adult medical and surgical care, ambulatory surgical services, laboratory, radiology and diagnostic services, as well as bariatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, cardiology, and respiratory therapy. The hospital also manages three free community-based programs, including pharmacy medication services, diabetes education, and an infectious diseases program. The hospital operates one of the busiest emergency rooms in the metropolitan area and has over 400 employees.

