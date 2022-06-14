JUST IN TIME FOR A NEW FATHER'S FATHER'S DAY - A CIRCUMCISION CARE KIT FOR HIS NEW LITTLE MAN

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a messy, tiring and frustrating experience maintaining the cleanliness of her own son's circumcision wound, a young mother invented the CIRCURE™ wound dressing. This multilayer, Vaseline impregnated bandage takes the mess away from the process and speeds up diaper changes. It's so simple new dads can easily help with the 3am diaper change in the first weeks after the procedure.

Each box of Circure circumcision care bandages holds 30 pre-lubricated, non woven gauze dressings. These simple, sterized pads help the healing process of circumcision wounds and reduce the mess and stress for moms and dads at diaper changes. This month more than 90,000 new parents will experience the 3am diaper change mess the old-fashioned circumcision treatments birthing hospitals leave in their hands. Circure reduces that mess and stress. Available at www.c-circure.com and on Amazon. (PRNewswire)

A better way for more than 1 million new parents to help their new boy's circumcision wound stay clean and heal faster.

In the past, new parents were sent home with a wad of gauze, a tube of jelly and a wound cleaning instruction sheet. Anyone who knows about squirming babies and diaper changes can attest to the mess of adding petroleum jelly to that endeavor. Caroline Bradford was so frustrated by the third sleepless night that she decided to create a product, submit it for patenting, and start a company to manufacture, distribute, and sell those bandages to other frustrated moms and dads.

Caroline tells everyone, "The inspiration came out of the frustration of having to spread the petroleum jelly on gauze that was already starting to unravel and trying to diaper him all while my hands were a sticky mess. Not to mention his squirming around at the same time. I just knew I could invent something better."

CIRCURE Bandages LESS MESS - LESS STRESS

Most circumcisions in the US occur while the newborn boy is still at the hospital or shortly thereafter. This first week is stressful enough for new parents. Adding the need to make sure the wound stays clean and heals quickly inside the diaper makes for many sleepless hours for mom and dad. Studies have shown that at least thirty diaper changes are needed in those first few days.

Each box of Circure bandages contains 30 ready-to-use wound care applications. When a diaper change is needed the parents remove the diaper, clean the area and wrap the pre-lubricated non-woven gauze pad around the wound. There's no adhesive to rip off and no strings to get caught. The fresh diaper holds everything in place.

The Circure circumcision care pack is a perfect gift for baby showers and maybe some gender reveal parties. Order on-line at C-Circure.com or AMAZON

