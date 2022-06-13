Chris McGee Joins AArete as Managing Director; Will Lead Financial Services Consulting Practice

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris McGee has joined AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, as Managing Director. Chris will lead AArete's global Financial Services Consulting practice and partner with financial services organizations to drive growth and boost competitiveness by optimizing their digital capabilities, risk management and cybersecurity solutions, strategic cost reduction initiatives, regulatory compliance procedures, and M&A strategies. "Chris brings a depth of experience to our financial services practice. His focused approach to delivering exceptional client service will help us propel this fast-growing segment of our firm. He is making immediate contributions and I am thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete.

Chris brings nearly 20 years of experience across the Financial Services sector including retail, commercial, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, securities, investment and wealth management, insurance, and fintech. "I'm excited to be joining AArete during a time of growth," said Chris. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help financial services organizations and their people realize their potential, achieve their business goals, and deliver operational excellence." Chris has a strong track record of partnering with executive leaders to drive strategic change across global organizations and solve complex operating model challenges that create sustainable results.

Prior to joining AArete, Chris was a Global Director and Team Leader at Gartner, partnering with financial services firms on client-centric innovations. He has also served as a Director in PwC's U.S. Advisory Financial Services Practice where he led management and risk consulting engagements with multidisciplinary teams primarily supporting global firms to shape enterprise solutions. He has managed global initiatives for clients including strategic business, digital, and technology transformations, as well as risk management, compliance, and regulatory remediation programs.

Chris earned an Executive Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from Fairfield University's Dolan School of Business.

About AArete

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital transformation, and advisory solutions. Our cross-industry solutions are powered through modern technology, market intelligence and big data to drive purposeful change and actionable outcomes. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy, and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com or follow us @AArete on LinkedIn and Twitter.

