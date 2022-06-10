Digi-Key Electronics and TE Connectivity Host Smart Buildings Webinar

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with TE Connectivity (TE) on Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. CDT titled "Unleash Your Potential in Smart Building."

Buildings are becoming ever smarter with the introduction of new technologies that improve our experiences in them as we live, work and play.

The increasingly smart controls employed in buildings include the regulation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to help maintain a positive and healthy environment for employees and visitors, which can be vital for enhanced productivity. A key component of in-building communication systems are antennas that have been designed for a range of different wireless protocols.

Anita Lucia Costamagna, business development manager – appliances, and Mohamad Halabi, business development manager – IoT Solutions, both with TE Connectivity, will discuss the following topics:

Technology considerations for creating a smart building ecosystem

Market trends, challenges, and solutions in smart buildings

Standard embedded and external antenna solutions that can enable reliable wireless connectivity

Reliable connection solutions for HVAC applications

"The world around us is getting smarter, making it imperative to implement reliable wireless connections in smart building ecosystems," said Jeff Cleveland, director, TE business development at Digi-Key. "We're looking forward to hearing from the experts at TE Connectivity about some of the factors to consider when creating in-building communication systems that help support healthy, comfortable environments for workers and visitors."

"Technology designers and manufacturers commonly have key roles in creating long-term growth in the smart building ecosystem. They do this by choosing the right components to support their designs where usability, flexibility, power consumption, data speeds, and wireless communications are integral to their success," Halabi said. "TE brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to product design for these types of applications, and has global experts to help meet your needs, starting with this educational webinar."

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you are unable to attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about TE Connectivity and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

