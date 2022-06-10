Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Brian Wipprecht as General Manager of The Residence Inn by Marriott Cincinnati Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Brian Wipprecht has been appointed the general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott Cincinnati Airport. Mr. Wipprecht brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager for the Crowne Plaza Cleveland Airport in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

An experienced leader in both operations and sales, Mr. Wipprecht is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining The Residence Inn Cincinnati Airport, Wipprecht served in multiple leadership roles with Winegardner & Hammons, including general manager for the Homewood Suites Dayton/Fairborn, Holiday Inn & Suites Cincinnati Eastgate, Holiday Inn Cincinnati North West Chester, and the Holiday Inn & Suites Cincinnati Downtown. Wipprecht holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Austin Peay State University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

