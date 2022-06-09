will.i.am to Keynote at MX Money Experience Summit 2022

Three-day exclusive event at the Snowbird Mountain Resort in Utah to feature top leaders, influencers, and innovators in the financial industry and fintech will. I am to lead Sept. 20-22 lineup of keynotes — along with breakout sessions and networking events — focused on the power of technology and data to improve lives

LEHI, Utah, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced that global multi-platinum recording artist, founder of the Black Eyed Peas, and tech entrepreneur will.i.am will keynote Money Experience Summit (MXS) 2022 at the Snowbird Mountain Resort in Utah. MXS 2022 will bring together the financial industry's most respected and transformative leaders for three days of keynotes, breakout sessions, and networking events focused on the power of technology and data to improve lives and empower the world to be financially strong.

MXS 2022 will be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration across the financial industry.

"Open Finance is redefining the financial industry and Money Experience Summit is where the brightest minds in the financial industry come together to discuss how we push beyond the status quo to deliver positive customer outcomes and new money experiences," said Shane Evans, Interim CEO and President, MX. "From real-world use cases to visionary ambitions and thought-provoking discussions, MXS 2022 will be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration across the financial industry."

Money Experience Summit 2022 will be held in person from September 20-22 and include three days of inspiring keynote speakers, breakout sessions from industry experts and practitioners, and opportunities to network with financial and fintech leaders, innovators, and developers. Speakers include will.i.am — creative innovator, technology entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for STEM education — along with the top brands and leaders in the financial industry.

Early bird registration for MXS runs through June 17 and includes access to all in-person events, including keynotes, premier breakout events, discounted hotel rooms, and live entertainment. To register for Money Experience Summit visit https://www.mx.com/summit/.

